Apple locks some users out of their Apple IDs, forces password reset

It's unclear what the cause of the security issue is

Nov 13, 2018

11:43 AM EST

Apple has locked out many users from their Apple ID accounts, prompting password resets, according to a variety of reports on Reddit and Twitter.

Randomly just got locked out of my Apple ID on my phone? from r/apple

It seems the users were kicked out of their accounts due to security reasons, though it remains unclear what the source of the issue is. Users have reported getting Apple ID password reset notifications on the iPhone, Apple TV and other Apple devices.

Apple’s official @AppleSupport Twitter account is directing those affected to its support page that explains why an account could have been locked or disabled.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Apple regarding the forced Apple ID password reset and will update this story with a response if we hear back.

Source: Reddit@AppleSupport Via: MacRumors 

