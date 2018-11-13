Apple locks some users out of their Apple IDs, forces password reset

Apple has locked out many users from their Apple ID accounts, prompting password resets, according to a variety of reports on Reddit and Twitter.
It seems the users were kicked out of their accounts due to security reasons, though it remains unclear what the source of the issue is. Users have reported getting Apple ID password reset notifications on the iPhone, Apple TV and other Apple devices.
Apple’s official @AppleSupport Twitter account is directing those affected to its support page that explains why an account could have been locked or disabled.
Anyone else’s iPhone randomly make them verify their Apple ID? Can that only be done on WiFi because I’m locked out of just about everything because of it 😑
— M (@postgradlife__) November 13, 2018
@AppleSupport hey my Apple ID was just locked for security reasons and required me to change my password so does that mean that someone was trying to login to my account?
— KING VACAY (@KINGVACAY) November 12, 2018
@AppleSupport Hey, suddenly just got a message saying Ive been locked out of my apple ID. Keeps asking me to reset my password but the backup email is my apple email which im locked out of! Please help!
— Gabe Marsden (@gabe999march) November 12, 2018
MobileSyrup has reached out to Apple regarding the forced Apple ID password reset and will update this story with a response if we hear back.
Source: Reddit, @AppleSupport Via: MacRumors
