Apple Canada announces iPhone X display replacement program

Apple has announced two new replacement programs that impact the iPhone X and the 13-inch MacBook Pro without a Touch Bar. Canadian devices are on the list of affected countries, according to Apple.
Regarding the iPhone X — which was discontinued in September — Apple states that it has uncovered that some screens “experience touch issues due to a component that might fail on the display module.” There is no indication as to how many units are faulty, but Apple states that the screen “does not respond or responds intermittently to touch,” or that the display reacts “even though it was not touched.”
If your iPhone X is experiencing this issue, Apple says it will replace the display module at no cost through its official retail stores or via an Authorized Service Provider. Apple says that it “covers affected iPhone X devices for 3 years after the first retail sale of the unit.”
Further, Apple says that a “limited number” of 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar laptops sold between June 2017 and June 2018, both 128GB and 256GB solid-state drives (SSD) versions, suffer from data loss and failure. Similar to the iPhone X, Apple will replace affected computers at no cost through its retail channels or an Authorized Service Provider.
Apple recently reported its Q4 earnings, recording revenue topping $62.9 billion USD and selling 46.89 million iPhones.
Source: Apple Canada Via: Engadget
