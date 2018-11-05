YouTube might finally be coming to the Nintendo Switch

Though at this point the launch is a little late, it looks like YouTube could soon be coming to the Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo’s home console-portable hybrid system, which is nearing its two-year release anniversary, still doesn’t feature the same video apps Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners have been able to use for some time now, particularly Netflix.
Though Hulu support arrived last November, the streaming service is only available in the United States. According to Nintendo Everything and other publications, Nintendo’s official website briefly listed that YouTube is coming to the Switch on its eShop page.
The Japanese gaming giant swiftly pulled the link, but scrolling down to specific pages on Nintendo’s website reveals ‘YouTube” as a “you might also like’ app or game suggestion, according to Nintendo Everything.
That said, clicking on this link reportedly reveals that YouTube is set to arrive on the Switch on November 8th.
The Switch getting YouTube support would go a long way towards making the portable system a more capable multimedia device. If YouTube really does come to the system, all that’s missing in terms of streaming apps as far as I’m concerned is Netflix.
Source: Nintendo Everything Via: Comicbook.com
