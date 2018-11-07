Pixel Slate pre-orders open November 8th at 12pm ET in Canada

Google’s latest 2-in-1 tablet, the Pixel Slate, will open its pre-orders tomorrow, November 8th at 12pm ET in Canada.
The Pixel Slate starts at $849 CAD in Canada and comes in several configurations. Google will also open up its pre-orders for the Pixel Slate Keyboard ($259) and Pixelbook Pen ($129).
These products will be available at the Google Store, Best Buy Canada and other retailers starting tomorrow. Not all configurations of the Pixel Slate will be available at retailers, however. Best Buy Canada is not selling the lowest model of the Pixel Slate, for example.
Google has yet to announce the release date of the Pixel Slate and continues to say, “all three will be available later this year.”
However, Best Buy’s website indicates that Google will release the Slate on November 22nd.
Google announced the Pixel Slate on October 9th, alongside the Pixel 3 series and the Home Hub.
