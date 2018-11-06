You can now enable Google Assistant on your Chromebook

A native web-based version of the Google Assistant is coming to all Chromebooks, and users can test it now by switching their OS to the latest developer channel version.
On Chrome OS, Google Assistant was a Pixelbook and the Pixel Slate exclusive until now.
Before joining the Dev channel, you should know that if you encounter any bugs and need to reinstall a stable version of Chrome OS, you’re device will be wiped.
To switch to the Dev Channel, open the settings menu and choose the ‘About Chrome OS’ option. Inside of that menu, choose ‘Detailed Build Information,’ then ‘Change Channel.’ The final step is to choose ‘Developer channel.’
That loads your Chromebook with the current developer software build, but you still need to turn on a flag to enable Assistant. Open the Chrome browser and type “chrome://flags” into the search bar. Once you’re on the flags webpage, search for ‘Assistant,’ then choose “#enable-native-google-assistant.” Once you select the flag, you’ll need to restart your computer and enable the assistant in Settings.
To learn more about how Google is implementing a web-based version of the assistant check out Mobilesyrup’s article here.
Source: 9to5Google
