Toronto Social Media Week events begin November 12th, 2018

Canada’s largest city will once again serve as a home to a Social Media Week celebration.
Beginning November 12th, 2018, Toronto will host Social Media Week events for the third year in a row.
According to a November 6th, 2018 media release, this year’s Social Media Week theme is titled ‘Closer,’ and will seek to examine the connective and divisive potential of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
“This year’s conference program aims to answer the question – is social media bringing us closer together, or is it driving us apart? And how can brands and marketing agencies better leverage social media to reach increasingly disillusioned and hard-to-reach consumers?” said Michelle Pinchev, executive director of Toronto’s Social Media Week, in the same November 6th, 2018 media release.
“This is particularly challenging when it comes to Millennials and Generation Z. Brands can’t afford to be perceived as tone deaf.”
This year’s events include an exclusive tour of the ‘Happy Place’ pop-up and appearances by Herb founder and CEO Matt Gray, Ryerson University professor Ramona Pringle, YouTube Stars The Sorry Girls, Amanda Rach Lee and the Icing Artist and Twitter Canada head of business marketing Michelle Slater and Facebook global brand marketing manager Matt Sutton.
Social Media Week is a media, marketing and technology conference hosted in cities around the world, including London, England; Austin, Texas; and Nairobi, Kenya.
Source: Social Media Week Toronto
Comments