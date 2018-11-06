Weekly Xbox sale discounts various AAA and indie games by up to 80 percent

This week’s Xbox Sale offers savings of up to 80 percent on miscellaneous AAA and indie games.
There doesn’t seem to be a specific theme behind this selection of deals, so here’s a breakdown of some of the most notable individual Xbox One titles on sale:
- ARK: Survival Evolved — $30 CAD, $24 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $59.99)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition — $13.20 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $39.99)
- FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition — $90.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Edition — $3.75 (regularly $14.99) [also free with Xbox Game Pass]
- Just Cause 3 — $8.10 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $26.99)
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn — $10 (regularly $20)
It’s worth noting that two of these games were made in Canada; FIFA 19 was developed by EA Vancouver, while Guacamelee! hails from Toronto’s Drinkbox Studios.
Additionally, there are 10 Xbox 360 games that are playable on Xbox One through backward compatibility. Notably, several of these titles are developed by Canada’s own Bioware Edmonton, including:
- Dragon Age: Origins — $4.94 (67 percent off)
- Dragon Age II — $9.99 (50 percent off)
- Mass Effect — $4.99 (75 percent off)
- Mass Effect 2 — $10.39 (60 percent off)
- Mass Effect 3 — $10.39 (60 percent off)
The full list of sales can be found here. Deals are valid until Tuesday, November 13th.
