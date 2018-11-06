News
Weekly Xbox sale discounts various AAA and indie games by up to 80 percent

A number of Canadian-made games are on sale, including FIFA 19, Guacamelee! and the Mass Effect trilogy

Nov 6, 2018

9:08 PM EST

FIFA 19 Neymar Jr

This week’s Xbox Sale offers savings of up to 80 percent on miscellaneous AAA and indie games.

There doesn’t seem to be a specific theme behind this selection of deals, so here’s a breakdown of some of the most notable individual Xbox One titles on sale:

It’s worth noting that two of these games were made in Canada; FIFA 19 was developed by EA Vancouver, while Guacamelee! hails from Toronto’s Drinkbox Studios.

Additionally, there are 10 Xbox 360 games that are playable on Xbox One through backward compatibility. Notably, several of these titles are developed by Canada’s own Bioware Edmonton, including:

The full list of sales can be found here. Deals are valid until Tuesday, November 13th.

