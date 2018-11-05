Best Buy offers buy one, get one free on second gen Amazon Echo

Best Buy Canada is offering a buy one, get one free deal on second generation Amazon Echo smart speakers.
It’s a substantial offer, considering that a second gen Echo is $129.99.
If you’re buying online, the discount applies automatically at checkout. You can select two different colours — although at the time of writing, the ‘Heather Grey’ colour was out of stock — or two of the same colour. If you want two of the same colour, add one to your cart and then update the number of items at checkout.
You’ll be able to take advantage of the deal in store as well, as long as supplies exist. You can check stock levels online and reserve items for in-store pickup as well.
Check out Best Buy’s website to buy online or reserve in store.
