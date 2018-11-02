Pixel Stand’s photo frame feature isn’t working for some Pixel 3 users

According to several posts on the Android Central forums, some Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users are experiencing issues with their Pixel Stand’s picture frame functionality.
The Pixel Stand is the $109 first-party wireless charging stand Google sells alongside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. As part of its functionality, the Pixel Stand is supposed to double as a digital picture frame by pulling specific albums and images from the user’s Google Photos account. Normally, the accessory starts rotating through these images after about 30 seconds.
However, in the case of those users whose Pixel Stand isn’t working properly, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL simply don’t start displaying photos.
Later posters report that they’ve been able to solve the problem by doing a factory reset of their device. The majority of users haven’t experienced a similar issue.
Have you had this issue with your Pixel Stand?
Source: Android Central Via: Android Police
