LG ThinQ Google Assistant smart speaker now available in Canada

LG's take on a smart speaker is finally here

Nov 2, 2018

2:33 PM EDT

0 comments

LG has brought its WK7 XBoom AI ThinQ Smart speaker to Canada, and it has Google Assistant voice integration.

If you’re looking for a smart speaker in Canada, this is a reasonably priced option. Coming in at $179.99 at launch, the speaker is a good option for people looking for a Google Home device that is also a good speaker.

The speaker packs Meridian speaker internals and supports high-resolution audio with a high sampling rate and bit depth. The speaker can play lossless stereo audio at up to 24-bit/96kHz quality.

Not only does the speaker have a Google Assistant built-in, but it also doubles as a Chromecast Audio.

For users who don’t like voice controls, there’s the option to use LG’s smart control app on your phone to control the speaker instead.

Anyone looking to buy the speaker can pick it up at a Canadian Best Buy for $179.99 CAD until November 8th and then it will cost $229.99 CAD.

Source: Best Buy 

