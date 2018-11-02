Destiny 2 is currently free on PC

News
Destiny 2 screenshot

For a limited time, PC gamers in Canada and the world over can get Destiny 2 for free.

Until November 18th, the game is free to download via the Blizzard Battle.net app. Those who create a Battle.net account to take advantage of the offer will need to enable Blizzard’s SMS Protect functionality before they’ll be able to claim the game.

For those whom already own the game on PC, developer Bungie is distributing a special in-game emblem to celebrate the game’s one year anniversary on PC.

The base version of Destiny 2 includes an eight-hour story campaign and allows players to level their characters to level 20.

To play the game’s latest content, players must purchase Destiny 2‘s Forsaken expansion, which costs $55 in Canada.

Source: Blizzard

