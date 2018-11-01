Images of the Samsung headphone jack-less W2019 have surfaced online

Images of the Samsung W2019 have surfaced online.
The pictures come from a Weibo user who shows off the clamshell phone.
The device appears to not include a 3.5mm headphone. Samsung has been a major proponent of the component since Apple revealed the iPhone 7 back in 2016.
Samsung occasionally integrates features it plans to add to its S series of smartphones into the W series first. The company first debuted the dual aperture functionality that’s a hallmark of the S9 in the W2018.
As such, it’s possible that Samsung is using the W2019 to test out a smartphone without a headphone jack before getting rid of it on the Galaxy S10.
Last week, Bloomberg reported that Samsung is looking into S10 prototypes without a headphone jack, making this leak more believable.
The phone also appears to lack a capacitive fingerprint sensor. It’s possible features an in-display fingerprint scanner instead. Previous rumours have also indicated that Samsung plans to add an in-display fingerprint scanner to the S10.
Samsung will officially reveal the W2019 before the end of the year.
Source: Weibo, Via: Android Authority
