News
PREVIOUS|

eBay Canada offers deep discounts on tech items during its ’11 Days of Deals’ promo

Nov 1, 2018

1:41 PM EDT

0 comments

ebay canada

November is certainly a time for retailers to discount the latest tech. Earlier today, Amazon Canada started promoting Black Friday and now its competitor eBay Canada’s turn with a promo called ’11 Days of Deals.”

To kick it off in grand style, eBay has discounted a number of hot tech products. Here’s what we’ve found so far:

Source: eBay Canada

Related Articles

News

Aug 8, 2018

4:14 PM EDT

eBay Canada offering 15 percent off products site wide today

Deals

Jun 13, 2018

1:26 PM EDT

Canadian eBay shoppers can take advantage of a $15 coupon today

News

Oct 24, 2018

12:54 PM EDT

eBay offering $20 off select tech today

Comments