November is certainly a time for retailers to discount the latest tech. Earlier today, Amazon Canada started promoting Black Friday and now its competitor eBay Canada’s turn with a promo called ’11 Days of Deals.”
To kick it off in grand style, eBay has discounted a number of hot tech products. Here’s what we’ve found so far:
- Apple iPhone X 64GB / 256GB UNLOCKED 10 Space Grey Silver for $879.99
- Samsung R730V Gear S2 Smartwatch for $119
- GoPro HERO5 Black Camera for $304.99
- Google Chromecast Ultra for $82.99
- Samsung 75″ UHD 4K Smart TV NU7100 Series 7 for $2,069.99
- Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $289
- Apple HomePod for $359
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop for $989
- Apple Watch Series 4 40/44mm GPS + Cellular for $629.99
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus for $699.99
- iPhone 7 Plus for $579.99
- DJI Mavic Air 4K/12MP Arctic White Drone for $939.99
- Microsoft Xbox One, NBA 2K19 Bundle, 1TB for $539.99
- Nintendo Switch for $349.99
- Samsung Galaxy S8 for $509.99
- Huawei P20 Pro 128GB for $734.99
- Huawei P20 128GB for $599.99
- Essential Phone PH-1 for $314.99
- August Smart Lock for $164.99
- iRobot Roomba 675 for $339.97
- LG 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED webOS 4.0 Smart TV for $999.99
- Fitbit ALTA HR Fitness Wristband for $139.99
Source: eBay Canada
