Microsoft currently offering $130 off most Xbox One bundles with Red Dead Redemption 2

Oct 31, 2018

Red Dead Redemption 2 John Marston

Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 is taking the world by storm, earning $750 million in just 3 days.

In the off chance that you haven’t picked up the sprawling open-world western yet, Microsoft Canada is currently offering significant savings on most Xbox One bundles with the game.

Until November 3rd, Canadians can save $130 CAD on the purchase of most Xbox One S and Xbox One X bundles and Red Dead Redemption 2. For example, the standard Xbox One S PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds bundle is currently on sale for $249 with RDR 2, down from $379. Similarly, the Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 bundle is now offered for $469 with RDR 2, down from $599.

The full list of eligible bundles can be found here. The promotion is valid at the Microsoft Store, as well as retailers like Best Buy and EB Games.

It’s worth noting that if you’re a stickler for graphics, the Xbox One S version of the game delivers 864p visuals, according to tech analysis group Digital Foundry. This puts it below the standard 108op offered in the regular PS4. The Xbox One X, meanwhile, runs Red Dead Redemption 2 in native 4K, well above the PlayStation 4 Pro’s comparatively squashed 1920×2160 native resolution.

Regardless of Xbox One system, though, this is still a significant deal featuring the biggest game of the year.

In other Red Dead Redemption 2 news, Rockstar has recently launched a companion app for the game, although not all Android devices are supported at the moment.

