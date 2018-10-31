Inabuggy to begin delivering groceries to Montreal on November 5

Canadian on-demand grocery delivery service Inabuggy has announced that it will launch in Montreal and the Greater Montreal Area on November 5th.
This follows launches Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa, bringing the company’s number of areas of operation over the 40 mark.
With Inabuggy, Canadians can order thousands of grocery items from stores like Walmart, M&M Food Market and Costco (with or without a membership) and more.
Orders can be placed on Inabuggy.com or through the Inabuggy iOS and Android app. A flat fee of $19.98 CAD for picking, packing and delivery, which will take place in as little as an hour. An extra $9.98, meanwhile, is added for each additional store that is ordered from.
