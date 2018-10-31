News
Facebook’s Level Up game streaming program now available in Canada

Oct 31, 2018

5:04 PM EDT

Facebook has announced that it has launched its Level Up game streaming program in 21 countries, including Canada.

With Level Up, game streamers are able to earn money through ‘Facebook Stars’ that viewers tip them with, similar to Twitch’s ‘Bits’ system.

Further, Level Up streamers can gain access to benefits like 1080p/60fps streaming quality, customizable dashboards and early access to beta products and features. Finally, a Twitch-like partner program will support streamers in earning additional funds and gaining larger audiences.

Facebook users can see if they’re eligible to join the Level Up program here. If eligible, users will need to create a “Gaming Video Creator” page and hit certain game streaming requirements, including a minimum of four-hour streams in the past 14 days.

More information on the Level Up program can be found here.

Comments