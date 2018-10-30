Apple announces new iPad Pro lineup, with USB-C, updated Apple Pencil

The new iPad Pro is coming later this fall, Apple announced today at its second fall 2018 hardware event in Brooklyn, New York.
The updated tablet features slimmer display bezels, a new ‘Liquid Retina’ LCD display, rounded corners and the company’s iOS 12 operating system.
The new iPad Pro is available in two sizes: 11-inches and 12.9-inches. The display includes returning iPad Pro features like Apple’s True Tone display technology and features a 120Hz refresh rate.
The new iPad Pro adds the company’s Face ID technology — without including a display cutout. Unlike the iPhone, however, it’s possible to use the iPad Pro’s Face ID authentication in either portrait or landscape orientation.
As a result, however, the new iPad Pros no longer include a Home button. The new tablets instead make use of Apple’s gesture navigation system, which the company introduced with the iPhone X.
Powering the 2018 iPad Pros is Apple’s new A12X Bionic chipset. Like the A12, the A12X is built on a 7-nanometer process. The chipset features an octa-core processor. According to the company, the new A12X is approximately 90 percent faster in multi-core performance.
In addition, the 12X features a seven-core GPU. The company claims the new GPU is 1000 times faster than the previous generation iPad Pro, and is more powerful than a console like the Xbox One S.
The new iPad Pros also feature USB-C, instead of the company’s proprietary Lightning port. This allows the iPad Pro to power a 5K display. The new tablets can also charge other devices, including the company’s lineup of iPhone smartphones.
A new generation Apple Pencil stylus attaches magnetically to the new iPad Pros. The 2018 iPad Pro lineup charges the Apple Pencil wirelessly.
Detaching the Apple Pencil from the iPad Pro automatically wakes the tablet from sleep. The Apple Pencil includes a new double tap gesture that changes function depending on the app.
In addition, Apple is releasing a new folio keyboard to go alongside its new tablets. The keyboard can be placed in two different display positions.
Other features include four-speaker audio, support for Gigabit LTE and Bluetooth 5.0.
As with every iPad, Apple is promising up to 10 hours of battery life.
The 11-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey and pricing starts at $999 CAD, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,249 CAD. Both are available to pre-order today and go on sale on November 7th.
