‘Melmatel’ is the Pokémon: Let’s Go Legendary evolution of Meltan

Oct 24, 2018

Melmetal

Who knew the adorable-looking Meltan was capable of turning into such a powerful looking Pocket Monster?

The latest video from Professor Oak and Professor Willow leading up to the release of Pokémon: Let’s Go reveals Melmetal — the latest Legendary Pokémon evolution to make its way to the long-running franchise.

The only way to get your hands on Melmetal is to transfer Meltan between Pokémon Go and Pokémon: Let’s Go The Legendary evolution process requires 400 Meltan Candies, which are obtained by catching Meltan and sending the Pocket Monster to professor Willow in Pokémon: Let’s Go.

It’s also possible to get your hands on Meltan candies by sending Pokémon from Pokémon Go to the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee Switch games. Meltan is only available to be caught in Pokémon Go, though the creature can be transferred to Pokémon: Let’s Go on the Switch.

To put Melmetal’s mammoth size in perspective, the Pokémon measures in at a sizable eight-feet tall and weighs nearly 907kg (2,000lbs).

Pokémon: Let’s Go is set to launch on November 16th on the Nintendo Switch.

