Apple planning to launch streaming service globally: report

Apple intends to launch its upcoming TV streaming service in over 100 countries around the world, according to a report from The Information.
This would help the tech giant remain competitive with streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which both currently operate in over 100 countries.
The Information reports that the service will first launch in the U.S. in the first half of 2019, with a global rollout planned slated for the following months. Specific markets weren’t mentioned, but given that there are apparently at least 100 targeted countries, it’s likely that Canada will be one of them.
While Apple has remained quiet about its original content plans, reports from the past several months have indicated that the company is investing at least $1 billion into the initiative.
Altogether, Apple is said to be producing around 24 original TV series, including an M. Night Shyamalan psychological thriller series, Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories anthology and multiple projects from Oprah Winfrey.
However, all of these series have reportedly been subject to a strict subject matter restrictions by Apple CEO Tim Cook. According to recent reports, Cook has ordered all series to be more family-friendly and remove gratuitous sex, profanity or violence. This has apparently led to Apple turning down a Dr. Dre semi-autobiographical drama series that contained drugs, guns and sex.
Apple reportedly intends to include these series for free as part of a revamped TV app, with the possibility of exploring subscription methods in the future. Apple is also said to be planning in-app subscriptions to streaming services from companies like HBO.
Source: The Information
