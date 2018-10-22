News
PREVIOUS|

Apple starts selling refurbished 2018 MacBook Pro models in Canada

Oct 22, 2018

10:12 AM EDT

0 comments

MacBook Pro 2018 15-inch

For the first time since it released the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has started to offer refurbished models of its flagship macOS laptop.

First spotted by MacRumors, initial stock of the refurbished models, which are discounted by 15 percent compared to the price of a new unit, quickly sold out. However, more stock is likely to come. If you’re interested in purchasing a refurbished model, you can use Refurb Tracker to receive a notification when Apple restocks its supply.

While Apple hasn’t officially confirmed this to be the case, it’s believed the company redesigned the 2018 model’s butterfly keyboard mechanism to address the reliability issues with past models.

Like new model MacBook Pros, refurbished models come with a one-year warranty from Apple. Consumers can extend the warranty to three years by purchasing AppleCare+ within the first year of buying their new computer. In Canada, AppleCare+ for the 15-inch MacBook Pro is priced at $379.

Source: Apple Via: MacRumors

Related Articles

News

Jul 24, 2018

11:37 AM EDT

Intel allows Apple’s 15-inch i9 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar to throttle processor clock speed

Reviews

Oct 22, 2018

8:00 AM EDT

iPhone XS and XS Max Camera Review: Stepping it up

News

Jul 24, 2018

1:36 PM EDT

Apple says software glitch caused 2018 MacBook Pro Intel Core i9 throttling, issues fix

News

Oct 22, 2018

9:12 AM EDT

New renders show what to expect from Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro refresh

Comments