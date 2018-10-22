News
PREVIOUS|

Netflix to raise an additional $2 billion to fund original content

Oct 22, 2018

1:47 PM EDT

0 comments

Netflix app on iPhone

Netflix has announced that it will raise an additional $2 billion in debt to go towards future original content. This marks the sixth time in less than four years that the company will raise $1 billion or more through bonds.

In 2018 alone, Netflix has invested an estimated $8 billion into the creation of original content.

In a press release, the streaming giant said the latest $2 billion funding will be used for “general corporate purposes, which may include content acquisitions, production and development, capital expenditures, investments, working capital and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.”

It’s likely that Netflix is ramping up its original content spending in part as a response to Disney’s currently-unnamed streaming service, which is expected to debut sometime in late 2019. The company is reportedly developing a number of big-budget original series and movies based on Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar properties.

It’s unclear if or when Disney’s service may come to Canada, although Canadian Netflix subscribers won’t be affected when Disney removes its content from the U.S. Netflix catalogue in 2019.

Source: Netflix

Related Articles

News

Oct 20, 2018

2:38 PM EDT

Netflix, Marvel cancel ‘Luke Cage’ one week after ‘Iron Fist’

News

Oct 22, 2018

12:28 PM EDT

Netflix renews ‘Disenchantment’ for a second season

News

Oct 10, 2018

5:57 PM EDT

Apple plans to offer original series for free in its TV app: report

News

Oct 18, 2018

8:14 AM EDT

Here are Halloween-themed shows and movies you can stream on Netflix Canada

Comments