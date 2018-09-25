The Pokémon Company reveals the mystery of new Pokémon Meltan

The official Pokémon Twitter account took to the social media platform to reveal Meltan, the newest Pokémon.
Over the last few days, trainers in Pokémon Go have been stumbling across a mysterious Pokémon with a ghost emoji-like body and brass nut for a head. Once caught, it transforms into a Ditto that was mirroring the new Pokémon.
Research is still being conducted on #Meltan, but we have confirmed that #PokemonGO is key to meeting this curious new Pokémon in #PokemonLetsGo! https://t.co/oldhiRtuOt pic.twitter.com/ChB9LwWGeI
The Pocket Monster has a handful of nicknames online, ranging from ‘Nutto’ to ‘Ghost Nut,’ but its real name is Meltan. The Pokémon is classified as a tiny Mythical Steel-type Hex Nut Pokémon.
“Most of Meltan’s body is made from liquid metal, and its shape is very fluid. It can use its liquid arms and legs to corrode metal and absorb it into its own body. Meltan generates electricity using the metal it absorbs from outside sources. It uses this electricity as an energy source and also as an attack that can be fired from its eye. Clearly a curious Pokémon, Meltan is very expressive and shows an interest in all kinds of things,” reads the monster’s description on the Pokémon Company’s website.
It doesn’t seem like Meltan is in the game yet, however. The Ditto versions are still appearing around the world, but not as prominently as they were over the weekend.
Besides just sharing Meltan’s name and type, the Pokémon Company’s also revealed that Pokémon Go is somehow the key to meeting this curious Pokémon in Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee.
It seems like some kind of event is going to happen that involves this new monster, but there’s no clear answer on when. So far all players can do to solve the mystery is to follow along and keep playing in hopes of stumbling onto the new Pokémon themselves.
