Google Lens now shows up within the Overview when selecting images

Oct 18, 2018

12:40 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Lens

Android 9 Pie users can now use Google Lens while within the operating system’s Overview (recent apps) menu.

The new functionality was first spotted by Android Police readers.

This feature is new and easy to use. If you’re using Android Pie’s gesture navigation, swipe up — and if not, press the Overview button — and then tap and hold on an image. The option to either share or use Google Lens will appear. This makes it easy to identify objects, people and text.

I find this feature pretty useful as it allows users to promptly identify the names of actors, politicians, and people in the media. It also helps identify the names of different places — currently, I have someone on my Instagram at the Arc de Triomphe, by using this method the handset quickly recognized the monument.

According to Android Police, it’s possible that Google is rolling this out server side. As both our in-office Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2 XL have the feature, but the in-office OnePlus 6 does not.

Source: Android Police 

