Google Maps server-side test adds restaurant star ratings to the map view

It's easier to find good restaurants near you, but some users worry it clutters the map

Oct 17, 2018

12:22 PM EDT

Google Maps has seen several updates in recent months, including a server-side test that adds star ratings to the navigation app.

The new test lists the rating below restaurants that show up on the map view.

The new feature should prove useful, especially for users in new areas. At a glance, you can quickly see which nearby restaurants are good and which aren’t.

Google Maps star ratings

Google Maps before (left) and Maps with the new star ratings (right)

However, not everyone is on board with the change. Some users feel the addition of stars adds to map clutter. Others think its information that isn’t necessary, whether they go to other apps to check reviews or don’t care about ratings in the first place.

Whichever camp you fall into, the feature appears to be part of a server-side test and may not roll out to everyone anyway.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Do you think seeing ratings on the map is helpful, or will it just get in the way?

Image: Android Police

Source: Android Police

