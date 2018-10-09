Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL users will get unlimited photo backup until 2022

One of the highlights of the Google Pixel phones is the camera and with that the free, unlimited photo backup.
The Pixel 3 and 3 XL continue that trend, thankfully. However, just like with the Pixel 2 series, there is a limit to the free photo backup.
Pixel 3 and 3 XL owners can backup photos at the original resolution until January 31st, 2022.
To be clear, photos uploaded at original resolution will retain that status after January 2022. Instead, photos uploaded from Pixel 3 and 3 XL devices after that date will eat into Drive storage or will be scaled back to ‘High quality.’
For reference, the Pixel 2 series launched in 2017 and will get free storage until the end of 2020.
Overall, this is an unreal bonus for Pixel users. While some may lament the end date of the feature, most people will upgrade to a new Pixel device long then.
If you continue to use Pixel devices, you can essentially have the function forever.
Source: Google Via: Android Police
Comments