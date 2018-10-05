Instagram testing feature that feeds your location to Facebook

Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to share their location data with Facebook, according to a report from app researcher Jane Manchum Wong.
Wong frequently leaks Facebook and Instagram features before they see a full release.
If integrated into Instagram, Facebook’s ‘Location History’ feature would tracks user locations whether they’re using the Instagram app or not.
The Location History feature would be ‘opt-in,’ according to Wong. That means users would have to enable it themselves — one of the few upsides to this leak.
Instagram, as a “Facebook Product”, is testing Facebook Location History in their app.
It allows tracking the history of precise locations from your device, now through instagram app too
previously: https://t.co/JCQGnawJbV pic.twitter.com/S02lyIfTlu
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 4, 2018
Additionally, Location History would allow Facebook to create a precise record of user locations. The company says it can use these records to help users find what’s around them.
A Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch that there was no guarantee the feature would see a full release.
“We often work on ideas that may evolve over time or ultimately not be tested or released,” the statement read.
“Instagram does not currently store Location History; we’ll keep people updated with any changes to our location settings in the future.”
While the statement assuages fears that Instagram is tracking users’ locations for Facebook, it also confirms that Instagram has tested the feature.
Wong’s report comes on the heels of the resignation of Instagram’s co-founders. Rumours suggest that co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger resigned as a result of Facebook CEO Mark Zukerberg’s interference in Instagram.
This new Location History feature could be one of many Facebook intrusions into Instagram.
Source: Jane Manchun Wong Via: The Verge, TechCrunch
