Rogers launches new ‘Canada+US’ wireless rate plans

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers has released a new set of ‘Canada+US’ Share Everything plans.
Each plan allows users to access their full data allotments in both Canada and the U.S., as well as send and receive unlimited long distance phone calls and text messages to both Canadian and American phone numbers.
“You can stay connected, worry-free, across Canada and the U.S.,” reads an excerpt from the Rogers website.
“Talk, text and use your plan’s data just like you do at home.”
The plans come in the same data allotment denominations as Rogers’s Canadian Share Everything plans — 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, 6GB and 8GB — but cost $15 more than their equivalent unlimited Canada-wide calling Share Everything plans.
For example, Rogers currently has a promotion for its 1GB Share Everything plan that comes with an additional 2GB of bonus data. The unlimited Canada-wide calling version of this plan costs $85, but the Canada+US plan costs $100.
The new Canada+US plans are an alternative to Rogers’ ‘Roam Like Home’ feature, which allows subscribers to pay $7 per day in the U.S. to access the carrier’s full suite of wireless services while travelling abroad.
Roam Like Home charges accumulate for a maximum of 15 days — a total of $105 CAD.
The new Canada+US plans are available for both consumer and small business subscribers.
Source: Rogers
