Applications for Google’s podcast accelerator are open now

Google and PRX are partnering to give potential podcast makers a way into the growing industry — especially if they represent an underrepresented voice in podcasting.
PRX, or the Public Radio Exchange, will manage the Mountain View-based search giant’s podcast accelerator.
Starting October 4th, podcast hopefuls can apply to the Google Podcast creators program. The program wants creative, engaged producers that represent a range of geographies, backgrounds views, voices and styles.
Furthermore, applicants should self-identify as marginalized, or their intended audience should self-identify as marginalized.
Finally, the podcast idea should be fresh and compelling, and creators should be interested in making podcasts sustainable regarding revenue and audience growth.
The Google Podcasts creator program seeks to provide greater access for the underrepresented voices in podcasting. According to the search giant’s blog post, that includes women and people of colour. Additionally, it hopes to educate a global community with free tools, and showcase participants work as a model for others.
PRX and a global advisory committee will select teams to receive mentorship, seed funding and 20 weeks of training
Applications will close on November 18th, 2018.
Even if you don’t make the cut for the program — or if you want to learn more about podcasting but aren’t ready to apply — you can still benefit. PRX will develop a series of podcasting 101 videos based on learnings from the program.
To apply, or to learn more about the program, check out the Google Podcasts creator program website.
Source: Google
Comments