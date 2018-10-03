Reality TV streaming platform Hayu is now available in Canada

Hayu, a relatively new NBCUniversal-owned reality TV-focused streaming platform, has officially launched in Canada.
The streaming platform features popular reality TV content like Keeping up with the Kardashians, The Real Housewives, Million Dollar Listing, Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck, among a slew of other television shows.
In total, the platform includes 6,000 episodes of reality TV from over 200 different shows, offering a variety of complete series, including all 15 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and 13 seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Regarding new content hitting the service, Hayu says over 750 new episodes will be added to the platform each year.
Further, similar to streaming services like Netflix, Hayu allows subscribers to download content with the platform’s iOS and Android app for offline viewing.
As a cord cutter and an avid reality TV watcher, I’ve been waiting for an app like Hayu to make its way to Canada. In general, reality TV has been a blind spot in the Canadian streaming market, though it looks like that’s no longer the case thanks to Hayu. In fact, before subscribing to Hayu, to satisfy my reality TV fix, I used a VPN and Canadian credit card trickery to subscribe to U.S. streaming platform Hulu.
A monthly subscription to Hayu is priced at $5.99 CAD (including tax), with the first month being offered free. While the service soft-launched in Canada a few months ago, it’s now officially available north of the U.S. border.
Hayu is available in the iOS App Store, the 4th-generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K, the Google Play Store, and desktop. Hayu is also available in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, as well as Canada.
Unfortunately, the platform does not include the greatest reality television show ever created, The Hills.
