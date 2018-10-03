News
Marvel Battle Lines game to launch on Android and iOS on October 24

Oct 3, 2018

1:52 PM EDT

Marvel Battle Lines

Marvel has announced that its free-to-play strategic card battle game Marvel Battle Lines will release worldwide on Android and iOS on October 24th.

Developed by Seoul-based publisher Nexon, Battle Lines will allow players to collect and build a deck of cards based on hundreds of popular Marvel heroes and villains, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel Battle Lines screenshots

The game will feature a single-player campaign with an original story penned by Alex Irvine, a fantasy novelist and past Marvel Comics writer. Battle Lines will also include a real-time turn-based competitive player-versus-player online mode at launch.

Marvel and Nexon have not yet detailed any monetization plans, but given the game’s free-to-play nature, there will likely be in-app purchases of some sort.

Android users can pre-register for the game now on the Google Play Store to receive an exclusive Doctor Strange card and 5,000 in-game gold.

