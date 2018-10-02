News
Microsoft announces app mirroring, lets users open Android apps on Windows 10

The feature lets users view and use Android apps on Windows

Oct 2, 2018

5:14 PM EDT

Windows Redstone 3

Redmond computing giant Microsoft used its Surface event in New York City to announce an app mirroring feature for Android users.

Based on what Microsoft showed onstage, app mirroring will allow users to view and utilize Android apps directly on their Windows computers.

According to The Verge, Microsoft debuted the feature by showing off a Snapchat message exchange using app mirroring on a Surface device.

It’s worth noting that app mirroring looks like it’s part of Microsoft’s Your Phone app.

More to come…

