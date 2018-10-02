Google launches Instagram account to show off photos shot with Pixel smartphones

Though Google already has an Instagram account that shows off Pixel camera samples shots (@madebygoogle), the Mountain View, California tech giant has launched yet another profile on the image and video sharing platform (@googlepixel).
The account is included under Instagram’s ‘Art Gallery’ section, which makes sense given its focus and interesting layout.
Google has combined 100 Pixel camera samples, creating a collage that looks like it was pulled from your favourite Instagram influencer’s brand-deal focused account — all that’s missing is the #sponsored tag.
It’s likely that Google will also eventually use the account to promote the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, which are set to be announced on October 9th at an event in New York.
