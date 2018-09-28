Uber aims to expand into Halifax, ‘very confident’ in demand for its services

Uber Canada says it wants to expand into Halifax, Nova Scotia, although it needs residents to help make that happen.
The company has been promoting a survey conducted the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) that asks residents for their thoughts on taxi services in the area and if they would consider taking Uber or Lyft. Haligonians have until October 11th to complete the five-minute survey.
In an interview with the CBC, Uber Canada public policy manager Chris Schafer said that the company is “very confident” that the survey will demonstrate demand for additional transportation options like ride-hailing services in Halifax.
“We’ve used various ways, e-mail, social media, to let [residents] know HRM is seeking their feedback,” said Schafer told the CBC. “We feel those people, when they come back to Halifax, would like to have the same opportunity that other Canadians and people around the world currently enjoy,” said Schafer. “We are hopeful that will be reflected in the survey.”
Currently, Uber is only available in a handful of Canadian cities, including Toronto, Montreal and Calgary.
Source: CBC
