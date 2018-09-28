Shopify investing $500 million in new Toronto office

Shopify is dedicating $500 million to expanding its presence in Toronto.
The Ottawa-based company opened its first Toronto office six years ago. It’s since opened an R&D centre in the city to accommodate its growing employee base, which sits at around 700 employees across three offices.
By 2022, Shopify said it will occupy 254,000 square feet at The Well office by Front Street and Spadina Avenue, with an opportunity to expand.
Last year, Shopify committed to expanding to 620 King Street West in Toronto, leasing over 178,000 square feet of space, with the new office set to open in early 2019.
“We have deep roots in the Toronto entrepreneur community and are committed to helping shape the city’s recognition as a global tech hub.” said Craig Miller, chief product officer at Shopify’s Toronto office.
“We know this is only possible by hiring the best and the brightest homegrown talent and continuing to build innovative solutions for our global merchants.”
This story was originally published by BetaKit.
Comments