Telus commits $5 million to expand ‘Health for Good’ program nationally

Vancouver-based national telecom service provider Telus has plans to expand its ‘Health for Good’ mobile care program across the country with an additional $5 million CAD.
The program is set to roll out to over 10 communities in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia by 2019.
The company’s CEO Darren Entwistle used a September 26th, 2018 media conference in downtown Vancouver to make the announcement.
Health for Good is specifically intended to provide “communities where frontline care is urgently needed” with access to mobile health clinics equipped with electronic medical record technology and Telus LTE Wi-Fi designed to provide onboard practitioners with the means to collect and store data and examine test results.
The mobile care clinics are equipped with devices like blood pressure machines, otoscopes and ophthalmoscopes, as well as emergency and harm reduction supplies and contraceptives, according to a September 26th, 2018 media release.
The program itself is part of the company’s ‘Connecting for Good’ portfolio of projects, and was first launched in Montreal, Quebec in 2014. The program was most recently launched in Victoria, British Columbia in July 2018.
“As a part of our Connecting for Good portfolio, which includes Internet for Good — offering low-cost, high-speed internet to low income families; and Mobility for Good — providing fully subsidized smartphones and data plans to youth transitioning out of foster care, our Health for Good program leverages the power of our technology to deliver customized, compassionate care and enable better health outcomes for more Canadians in need,” said Entwistle, in the same September 26th media release.
Telus believes that the program will be able to help approximately 20,000 Canadians annually.
Approximately 10,000 patients have been aided as a result of Telus’s mobile care clinics.
Source: Telus
