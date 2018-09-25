Samsung Pay users who pay 10 times can receive $15 Cineplex eGift Card

Individuals who use Samsung’s ‘Samsung Pay’ app 10 times between now and October 26th, 2018 can receive a $15 Cineplex eGift Card.
According to a September 25th, 2018 RedFlagDeals post made by Samsung, users simply need to open the Samsung Pay app and register using the Cineplex eGift Card promotion page to be eligible.
It’s important to note that each transaction must be made a minimum of five minutes apart to qualify.
Samsung Pay is available on the following Galaxy smartphones: S9, S9+, Note 8, S8, S8+, S7, S7 edge, S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, Note 5, A8 and A5.4.
Samsung Pay is supported by Visa, MasterCard, Interac and American Express, and is available with CIBC, RBC, Scotiabank, Simplii Financial, Tangerine, ATB Financial and Brim Financial.
Source: RedFlagDeals
