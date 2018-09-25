News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung Pay users who pay 10 times can receive $15 Cineplex eGift Card

Purchases must be made a minimum of five minutes apart

Sep 25, 2018

7:58 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung Pay

Individuals who use Samsung’s ‘Samsung Pay’ app 10 times between now and October 26th, 2018 can receive a $15 Cineplex eGift Card.

According to a September 25th, 2018 RedFlagDeals post made by Samsung, users simply need to open the Samsung Pay app and register using the Cineplex eGift Card promotion page to be eligible.

It’s important to note that each transaction must be made a minimum of five minutes apart to qualify.

Samsung Pay is available on the following Galaxy smartphones: S9, S9+, Note 8, S8, S8+, S7, S7 edge, S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, Note 5, A8 and A5.4.

Samsung Pay is supported by Visa, MasterCard, Interac and American Express, and is available with CIBC, RBC, Scotiabank, Simplii Financial, Tangerine, ATB Financial and Brim Financial.

Source: RedFlagDeals

Related Articles

News

Aug 8, 2018

12:47 PM EDT

Tangerine is now available on Google Pay and Samsung Pay

News

Aug 14, 2018

4:02 PM EDT

Samsung’s new Galaxy Wearable app brings Samsung Pay, Android Pie functionality to Canada

News

Sep 25, 2018

2:12 PM EDT

Vancouver-made Mark of the Ninja: Remastered coming to Nintendo Switch next month

News

Apr 27, 2018

2:22 PM EDT

Buy $30 Cineplex gift card and get free $30 coupon pack

Comments