PUBG Mobile and Samsung are holding a global tournament with $600,000 prize pool

Following last month’s ‘Well Known‘ PUBG Mobile invitational, Samsung, as well as Tencent, the developer behind the popular mobile title, have teamed up to hold a massive global tournament with a $600,000 prize pool called the ‘Star Challenge Championship.’
The tournament is set to feature players from North America, South America, Europe, Korea/Japan, China and Asia. Similar to PUBG’s ‘Well Known’ tournament, only those with more than 1,000 combined social media followers are eligible to participate in the contest.
Samsung has also announced that PUBG Mobile is directly available in Samsung’s Galaxy App Store. A few weeks ago, Samsung secured an agreement with Epic, the developer of Fortnite, that resulted in the famous battle royale game being exclusive to the Note 9 and Tab S4 for a brief period. The game was eventually more widely released across various other high-end Android devices, though it still isn’t available directly from the Google Play Store.
The tournament’s regional semi-finals are currently going down, and videos from the event are available on PUBG Mobile’s YouTube channel. Kiev, Ukraine is set to be the first regional finals location on September 29th to the 30th. The top European teams will compete for $20,000 and a spot in the World Finals.
The World Finals are scheduled to take place in Dubai at the end of the year with the top 13 teams from the regional finals, along with seven additional teams that have received special invitations, all competing for $200,000.
Turning the competition into a bit of a social media contest, the most popular teams in each region will also take home $10,000 and other exclusive prizes. While massive eSports prize pools are common in the console and PC space, it’s still relatively rare to see a mobile title get such a substantial prize pool.
