Here are the top-rated Netflix Originals that hit the service in September

Each month, Netflix fills its service with its own original content. However, sometimes it’s difficult to pick which of the many ‘Netflix Originals’ to watch — especially if you don’t know anything about them or if they’ll be any good (a fair concern).
In an attempt to try and help everyone satisfy their viewing needs, here’s a list of the top-rated Netflix Originals shows and movies this September.
Note that Rotten Tomatoes has not rated all of the shows or specific seasons.
We will update the story as Rotten Tomatoes adds more ratings to its website. We’ve also only listed the series and movies that received above an 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, sorry Sierra Burgess Is a Loser you didn’t make the cut.
City of Joy
Genre: Documentary
Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 100 % / IMDb: 73%
BoJack Horseman: season 5
Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama
Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 100% / IMDb: 89%
Dragon Prince
Genre: Animation, Fantasy
Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 100% / IMDb: 87%
American Vandal: season 2
Genre: Mockumentary
Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 97% / IMDb: 84 %
The Land of Steady Habits
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 88% /IMDb: 62%
The Angel
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 86% / IMDb: 62%
Quincy
Genre: Documentary
Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 86% / IMDb: 82%
Atypical: season 2
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 83% / IMDb: 85.3%
Most Assassinated Woman in the World
Genre: Biography, Drama, Mystery
Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 80%/IMDb: 5.3%
