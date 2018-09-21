Resources
Here are the top-rated Netflix Originals that hit the service in September

Sep 21, 2018

Netflix app

Each month, Netflix fills its service with its own original content. However, sometimes it’s difficult to pick which of the many ‘Netflix Originals’ to watch — especially if you don’t know anything about them or if they’ll be any good (a fair concern).

In an attempt to try and help everyone satisfy their viewing needs, here’s a list of the top-rated Netflix Originals shows and movies this September.

Note that Rotten Tomatoes has not rated all of the shows or specific seasons.

We will update the story as Rotten Tomatoes adds more ratings to its website. We’ve also only listed the series and movies that received above an 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, sorry Sierra Burgess Is a Loser you didn’t make the cut.

City of Joy

Genre: Documentary

Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 100 % / IMDb: 73%

BoJack Horseman: season 5

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama

Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 100% / IMDb: 89%

Dragon Prince

Genre: Animation, Fantasy

Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 100% / IMDb: 87%

American Vandal: season 2

Genre: Mockumentary

Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 97% / IMDb: 84 %

The Land of Steady Habits

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 88% /IMDb: 62%

The Angel

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 86% / IMDb: 62%

Quincy

Genre: Documentary

Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 86% / IMDb: 82%

Atypical: season  2

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 83% / IMDb: 85.3%

Most Assassinated Woman in the World

Genre: Biography, Drama, Mystery

Rating: Rotten Tomatoes: 80%/IMDb: 5.3%

Check out our full list of Netflix Originals in September, here.

