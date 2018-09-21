It’s been a great year for Spider-Man. Everybody’s favourite web-slinger had a scene-stealing role in April’s mega superhero crossover Avengers: Infinity War.
More recently, the Web-Head starred in his own PlayStation 4 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man, which was similar massive critical and commercial success.
Now, Spider-Man is swinging into the world of fitness wearables as well.
Starting this week, Canadians can order Spider-Man themed Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 kids’ activity trackers. The smaller wearables come in red and black, which are inspired by Miles Morales’ Spider-Man costume from December’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated movie.
As with any other Vivofit Jr. 2, the Spider-Man wearables can track steps and sleep, as well as remind kids to do chores, homework and the like. However, the wearable’s Spider-Verse companion app encourages more activity through challenges and social games. Kids will get to explore the Spider-Verse to encounter dangerous foes like The Vulture and The Green Goblin.
Parents can also monitor their childrens’ progress with their own smartphone app, which can also be used to set goals that will reward their kids’ with in-app rewards.
The Spider-Man Vivofit Jr. 2 can be ordered from Garmin’s website for $99.99 CAD.
