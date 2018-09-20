Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in October 2018

Each month, Amazon Prime Video Canada adds new movies and TV series to its streaming service.
October 1st
October 2nd
- Extrano Enemigo: season 1
October 4th
October 5th
- The Man in the High Castle: season 3
October 11th
- Mr. Robot: season 3
October 12
- The Romanoffs: season 1
- Tin Star: season 1
October 19th
- Lore: season 2
October 31st
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription.
Some of the platform’s most popular or well-known titles include Transparent and The Tick. Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox and many other platforms.
