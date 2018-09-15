New OnePlus 6 Open Beta brings Google Assistant shortcut and more

OnePlus is rolling out a new beta with bug fixes and stability improvements for OnePlus 6 users.
The update is the third iteration of the Open Beta, which tests Oxygen OS — the company’s Android overlay — along with Android 9.0 Pie.
The changelog the company posted lists fixes like improved stability for ambient display, face unlock and the fingerprint scanner.
However, OnePlus 6 users are getting a new feature as well. Open Beta 3 includes an option to launch the Google Assistant or other third-party assistants by holding the power button for 0.5 seconds.
Furthermore, Open Beta 3 adds support for Telegram, Discord, Uber and other apps to its Parallel Apps program.
Parallel Apps allows users to ‘clone’ an app. For example, if you have two Discord accounts, you can run two versions of Discord for each account.
OnePlus also updated its OnePlus Switch program, which helps users move their data to their new OnePlus phone. The updates include bug fixes and a new manual connection method.
While these updates are good, it’s important to remember that this is still a beta. Some things won’t work. Google Pay, for example, doesn’t run on the beta.
OnePlus warns that other apps may not work correctly either.
If you’ve already installed an Open Beta on your OnePlus 6, you should receive this update over the air. If not, you can check out the OnePlus downloads page for instructions on installing the beta.
Source: OnePlus Via: 9to5 Google
