Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings AR Emoji and Super Slow-Motion

Samsung’s 2017 Galaxy Note 8 is getting an update that’ll make the phone more similar to 2018’s Note 9.
The South Korean company is pushing out an update that brings bug fixes, security improvements and camera features. These features include Samsung’s AR Emoji and Super Slow-Motion.
AR Emoji, also called My Emoji, is a functionality that allows users to turn themselves into animated emojis. Since it lacks special hardware, however, the feature is less accurate and compelling in comparison to Apple’s Animoji.
Currently, it’s not clear if the Super Slow Motion feature is the same as it is on the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy S9. Both devices can shoot video in 960fps at 720p.
It’s currently unclear when everyone will receive the update. According to Android Authority, users in France have reported that the feature is available for them. However, our office Galaxy Note 8 has yet to receive the update.
Source: Android Authority, PocketNow
