Apple finally revealed its iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.
The new trio of smartphones comes out later this month, except for the XR that comes out in October, and we’re curious to know if you are interested in picking up any of these handsets?
Both the iPhone XS and XS Max bring new bokeh features, alongside new enhancements to Siri, called ‘Siri Shortcuts.’
The iPhone XR, on the other hand, features a 6.1-inch display, an LCD Liquid Retina display, and six fun colours, including the fundraising-purpose Product Red variant. All three handsets also come with Apple’s A12 Bionic chip.
However, are they worth it?
We want to know if you’re considering buying any of the three handsets. Let us know in the comments.
