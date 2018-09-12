Bethesda shows off The Elder Scrolls: Blades game running on iPhone XS

Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard took to stage at Apple’s Gather Round hardware event to show off what the upcoming The Elder Scrolls: Blades game looks like on the just-announced iPhone XS.
In a presentation, the prolific game developer said that the power of the iPhone XS offers “console-quality” graphics on mobile. To demonstrate this, Howard played a video showcasing some of Blades’ dungeon crawling and first-person combat.
Specifically, Howard revealed that Blades will have greater detail on the iPhone XS’ OLED screen, as well as improved lighting effects that can bloom, brighten and reflect off of surfaces. Meanwhile, new wide stereo in the XS can create ambient sound, even without headphones.
As announced in June, Blades is slated for a fall release. The game can now be pre-ordered on the App Store. Blades will be free-to-download and presumably feature in-game purchases, although Bethesda has yet to detail them.
The game is also coming to Android; pre-registration on the Google Play Store is available here.
