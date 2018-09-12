Apple Watch Series 3 price drops to $369 in Canada

Apple announced a price drop for the Apple Watch Series 3.
The announcement came alongside the reveal of the Apple Watch Series 4 at the ‘Gather Round’ event in Cupertino, California today.
The Series 3 is set to go down to $369 CAD in Canada for the GPS model. Currently, the 42mm GPS model retails for $429.
The GPS and cellular model will retail for $499.
Both options are now available on Apple’s website. Retail stores will likely adjust pricing in the coming days.
Despite being an older model, the Series 3 is still a fantastic option. For those in the market for a new Apple Watch and not looking to break the bank, this will be the way to go.
Furthermore, Series 3 is set to receive Watch OS 5. That will bring a number of new features to the watch as well.
To see our full thoughts on the Series 3 Apple Watch, click through for the review.
It’s worth noting that, at the time of the review, only Bell offered support for LTE on the Series 3 watch. Since then, Telus has added support for the Series 3 cellular. According to a slide from Apple’s keynote on Wednesday, Rogers will support the Series 4 cellular model. This likely means that the company will support the Series 3 as well.
