Apple Watch Series 3 price drops to $369 in Canada

Sep 12, 2018

2:25 PM EDT

Apple announced a price drop for the Apple Watch Series 3.

The announcement came alongside the reveal of the Apple Watch Series 4 at the ‘Gather Round’ event in Cupertino, California today.

The Series 3 is set to go down to $369 CAD in Canada for the GPS model. Currently, the 42mm GPS model retails for $429.

The GPS and cellular model will retail for $499.

Both options are now available on Apple’s website. Retail stores will likely adjust pricing in the coming days.

Despite being an older model, the Series 3 is still a fantastic option. For those in the market for a new Apple Watch and not looking to break the bank, this will be the way to go.

Furthermore, Series 3 is set to receive Watch OS 5. That will bring a number of new features to the watch as well.

To see our full thoughts on the Series 3 Apple Watch, click through for the review.

It’s worth noting that, at the time of the review, only Bell offered support for LTE on the Series 3 watch. Since then, Telus has added support for the Series 3 cellular. According to a slide from Apple’s keynote on Wednesday, Rogers will support the Series 4 cellular model. This likely means that the company will support the Series 3 as well.

