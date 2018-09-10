Life is Strange: Before the Storm to launch on Android and iOS next week

Square Enix has announced that Life is Strange: Before the Storm will launch on Android and iOS on September 19th.
The three-episode adventure game is a prequel to Life is Strange, which came to iOS last December and Android in July.
The original Life is Strange focused on teenagers Max and Chloe as they investigate the disappearance of classmate Rachel Amber and unravel dark secrets about their town of Arcadia Bay.
Before the Storm takes place during a time when Max and her family left Arcadia Bay and instead features a more rebellious Chloe. During the game, Chloe struggles to cope with the loss of her father until she meets Rachel and the two start to get close. The final episode of Before the Storm launched in December on consoles and PC.
It’s currently unclear if there will be any mobile-specific features in Before the Storm on Android and iOS.
However, it’s worth noting that the mobile versions of Life is Strange feature a new in-game photo mode and Android-exclusive full controller support.
Android and iOS pricing for Before the Storm is also currently unknown. For context, the longer five-episode Life is Strange cost $11.99 CAD.
Meanwhile, the first episode of Life is Strange 2 — which is completely separate from Max and Chloe’s story — is set to debut on September 27th.
Source: Square Enix
Comments