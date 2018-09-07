Prepare For IT’s Most Popular Certifications with this $50 Training Bundle

No large company can survive without an ace team of information technology professionals. With new companies launching every day, the demand for IT professionals increases, so pursuing a career in IT can be both lucrative and stable.
Aspiring IT professionals need to earn a certification before they can dive into the field. The Ultimate IT Certification Training Bundle features 11 courses which will help you prepare for several of the most useful IT certifications available for $50.85 CAD.
One of the best IT certifications to earn if you have no IT experience is CompTIA A+. This bundle contains the 220-901 and 220-902 courses, which will get you acquainted with troubleshooting theory, installing and configuring PC systems, and mobile operating systems.
Professionals seeking the CCENT and CCNA Routing and Switching certifications will find the ICND1 and ICND2 courses useful. These courses contain lessons on navigating the operating system and IP addresses, implementing local networks and internet connectivity, and managing and securing network devices.
The Ultimate IT Certification Training Bundle contains the above courses and more for $4,288.86 CAD [$3,289 USD], but this 98% off deal brings the price down to $50.85 CAD [$39 USD].
