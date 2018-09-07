Motorola announces Chinese-bound P30 Play

Early this morning, Motorola accidentally leaked its next phone, the Motorola P30 Play. Now, just hours later, Motorola has officially announced the phone.
Similar to the P30, the device features the iPhone X style notch. The smartphone also uses Qualcomm’s two-year-old Snapdragon 625 processor.
Alongside the Snapdragon 625, the smartphone includes 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable memory and a 3,000mAh battery. It also includes a 5.86-inch IPS LCD display with a 720 x 1,520-pixel resolution.
Other specs detailed include an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with a f/2.2 aperture lens and a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with a f/2.0 aperture lens.
The phone also sports a secondary rear-facing camera with 2 megapixels. Motorola calls this rear-facing camera, in particular, an ‘AI camera’ — presumably because it includes features Motorola plans to market as AI-assisted. The handset also uses facial recognition, that’s indicated to be different than Android’s face recognition.
The listing indicates the phone retails for ¥1,899 CNY which is equivalent to $365 CAD.
This smartphone is almost certainly not coming to Canada.
