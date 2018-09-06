Pokémon Go update adds a guaranteed way to get Lucky Pokémon

Niantic has released a user-friendly update that makes it easier to acquire Lucky Pokémon.
This update is in the same vein as being able to name an Eevee ‘Sparky’ to force a one-time Jolteon evolution.
Any trainers with fewer than 10 Lucky Pokémon can follow a specific set of instruction to force the game to make a lucky trade.
Pokémon collected between July 2016 and August 2016 — the first two months of the game’s release — are guaranteed to become Lucky.
During the trade, these pocket monsters also receive an Individual Value (IV). Early reports suggest a 12/12/12 IV floor has been implemented for all Luckies. IV’s cap at 15/15/15, so almost all Lucky Pokémon will have top-tier IVs from now on, according to a post on the SilphRoad subreddit.
It’s also worth noting that since the IV floor is higher now for Luckies, it means there’s a one-in-64 chance that Lucky Pokémon have 100 percent IVs.
There’s currently no end date for the feature so it seems like it is a permanent change. However, users with more than 10 Luckies won’t be guaranteed to make a lucky trade.
Source: Niantic Via: TheSilphRoad
