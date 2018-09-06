Ford gives drivers their first glimpse of its upcoming Mustang-inspired EV

Ford announced earlier this year that it’s scaling back its production to focus on a few core vehicles and one new Mustang-inspired electric crossover.
The future crossover is slated to hit the road in 2022, but that hasn’t stopped the automotive titan from teasing its design.
The image isn’t full of detail, but it shows off the rear of the car, and it’s shaped like a modern Mustang. Not much is know about the technology of the new vehicle, besides the fact that it’s an electric crossover. TechCrunch mentions that the car is expected to have a maximum range of around 482km, but given that this information is coming out far before the car’s actual release, it seems rather speculative.
It’s interesting to see a legacy automaker like Ford adapt to the changing market. The company is investing $11 billion USD into its electric vehicle program, and it’s hoping to develop 16 new all-electric vehicles, according to TechCrunch.
The automaker is also working on self-driving technology with its Corktown project. The project is a 1.2 million-square-foot space where the company is researching EVs and autonomous driving.
Source: TechCrunch
Comments